NORTH COURTLAND — Buffeted by declining enrollment and placement on the state's failing school list, R.A. Hubbard School must meet specific goals to possibly remain open after the 2020-21 academic year, Lawrence County's superintendent says.
Jon Bret Smith said the school will open as usual Aug. 12, but there are no guarantees after that.
“It’s never been our intention to close R.A. Hubbard this year," Smith said. "There are a great number of factors to consider when closing a school. ... Regardless, we want to ensure our kids the best education possible.”
Smith and other school officials met with members of the North Courtland community last month to discuss developing goals to ensure the school stays open. He said he hopes all parties involved have some “measurable and obtainable goals” in place by late July.
“There is nothing specific yet,” he said. “We will finalize setting goals and work toward achieving those goals. … If the school system and the community as a whole don’t meet those goals, we’ll have to go in a different direction. We have to do what’s best for the students.” He said that “different direction” could mean shutting down the school.
Bobby Diggs, vice president of the Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP, said his group is willing to work with Smith to “bridge the gap of communication” to make the community and school better. “It’s not about us,” he said. “It’s about our children.”
--
Failing status
Hubbard — a grades 7-12 school — was labeled failing last fall because the academic performance of students was in the bottom 6% of schools statewide in three of the past five years.
The designation is more than just a label. Under the 2013 Alabama Accountability Act, students have options to change schools, and Smith said parents of 15 students have said they want their children to transfer away from R.A. Hubbard this fall.
The Alabama State Department of Education said R.A. Hubbard students have four options for where to attend school this fall. Students can:
• Remain enrolled at R.A. Hubbard;
• Transfer to another public school inside the county, in which case the district will be responsible for transporting them to and from the school;
• Transfer to a school outside of the county;
• Or possibly receive a tax break by having their child attend a private school.
The possibility of student departures complicates the effort of keeping the school's per-pupil cost affordable and also could affect the grade it receives from the state. The grading system is separate from the failing school list and measured differently. Two years ago, R.A. Hubbard received an F on the State Report Card, but it received a B last year.
Smith said the school must graduate at least 20 seniors to meet the state minimum criteria for the report card. He said it appears 22 seniors will attend R.A. Hubbard this school year. He said the school will have about 120 students in grades 7-12 on the first day of classes.
In 2018, the school graduated 19 seniors and was penalized on its State Report Card grade, receiving a 56. Smith said the school would have scored a 71 if the state minimum of 20 graduates weren’t a factor. Smith asked state education officials to reconsider the grade because the school was hurt by its enrollment number, but the appeal was unsuccessful.
Smith said 11 current R.A. Hubbard students and parents of four of 31 sixth graders moving from Hazlewood Elementary to R.A. Hubbard have told the Board of Education about their desire to have their children attend a different public school in the county.
Jan Turnbore, president of the Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP and part of a community effort to keep Hubbard open, disagreed with Smith’s total of 15.
“We have talked with the staff at R.A. Hubbard,” Turnbore said. “The number of students wanting to leave there is much lower. The number the superintendent is using is exaggerated. His numbers don’t add up.” Turnbore said the number of students wanting to transfer is “much less than 10.”
--
Low test scores
R.A. Hubbard was labeled “failing” because of the academic performance of students as measured by standardized tests.
According to the state, 18.9% of Hubbard students reached proficiency in reading, 12.1% in math and 9.6% in science on the state standardized test in spring 2019.
The proficiency numbers for Lawrence County districtwide were 41.5% in reading, 39.1% in math and 31% in science.
There were also positive indicators for Hubbard last year. Its academic achievement and academic growth numbers — used to calculate the report card grade — were up, and the school had a 100% graduation rate, leading to the school's B grade. However, those measurements do not factor into how the state generates the failing school list.
Smith said low Scantron test results from seventh and eighth graders and ACT scores from 11th graders in spring 2018 were detrimental to R.A. Hubbard. He said the school did well on the state level in college prep rate, graduation rate, chronic absenteeism rate and academic growth, which was the second highest in the state.
“The problem is the way the law is written. Pure academic achievement is one area the school did poorly in,” he said.
Turnbore said the ACT scores are affected by a few students who aren't college bound and don't take the test seriously, and that it's unfair for them to dictate how the school does overall. He said 19 of the 23 graduates in R.A. Hubbard’s 2019 class are now enrolled in college.
Smith said declining enrollment remains a cause for concern.
In the 2004-2005 school year, R.A. Hubbard and Hazlewood schools collectively had 761 students. This school year, there are 344 students at Hubbard and Hazlewood, which has served grades 1-6 in Town Creek since the county consolidated schools in 2009.
“That’s a loss in 15 years of 417 students or 55%,” Smith said.
Those declining numbers have the cost per student at R.A. Hubbard at $15,881. In comparison, East Lawrence Middle School with its 408 students has a per-pupil cost of $6,662. Smith said the figures include set costs such as utilities and teachers’ salaries divided by the number of students at the school.
“R.A. Hubbard is the highest expenditure in our county,” he said at a community meeting last fall. “When we lose students, our costs increase.”
--
Desegregation order
Supporters of keeping Hubbard open have expressed concerns about the school system allowing students to attend a school outside of their district. The school system remains under a federal desegregation order from the 1970s that says Lawrence students must attend schools in the district where they live.
Chris Pape, a partner with the Lanier Ford law firm that represents the school board, said there are exceptions to that requirement and one involves majority-to-minority transfers, which he called a “judicially created remedy” for desegregation.
“M to M is a part of the desegregation order as an acceptable transfer,” he said.
Pape said that allows students to leave a school where they are a part of the racial majority to enroll at a school where they would become part of the racial minority. In the case of R.A. Hubbard, where student enrollment was 79% Black, 19% white, 1% Native American and 1% Hispanic for the 2019-2020 school year, those in majority can transfer to any of the other three public high schools in the county — Lawrence County High in Moulton, East Lawrence High in Caddo and Hatton High in Hatton — that are predominantly white.
Turnbore said the school board allows the white students from the Courtland area to transfer to Hatton High, some 13 miles away, and other county schools, and that is a factor in Hubbard's shrinking enrollment. He said the board has allowed that to happen since the 1970s.
“Plenty of years ago, a lot of white families used excuses to get their children out of the Courtland district so they wouldn’t have to go to school with Black kids,” Turnbore said. “If the board would have enforced the district’s parameters, students’ parents would not be using frivolous excuses to leave the district, and Hubbard would have the allotment of students it needs.”
But Smith and Pape disagreed, saying the board is in compliance.
“We’re still bound by that (order),” Smith said.
Pape said it is nearly impossible to keep up with students’ families.
“It’s hard to track students when they leave the county. The district does a good job following the orders to the letter,” he said. “But no board is perfect.”
