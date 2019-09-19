FLORENCE —The 10th annual Run 2 the Cross 5K and Fun Run is Oct. 10 with registration at 4:30 p.m. at Crosspoint Church.
The Fun Run begins at 5:30 p.m. with the 5K at 5:50 p.m. and a candlelight devotional at 6:45 p.m.
The Jon Willingham memorial run funds addiction recovery scholarships, fresh water wells in Africa and a variety of other charitable causes such as homelessness and hunger.
To date, the event has raised $215,300, and has increased yearly, generating $6,000 its first year and $41,000 last year.
Proceeds have gone toward the funding of 10 wells, nearly 50 recovery/rehab scholarships and various other domestic (local) and international causes.
