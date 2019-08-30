FLORENCE — Mojo Wilson and Jamie Brown were in the midst of their morning show Thursday when a woman came up to them.
"I'm one of the families you guys help," said the woman, Petra Coppers. "I appreciate what you guys do."
Coppers, a working single mother who has a son in college and an 8-year-old with autism, felt moved to drive to Walmart on Cloverdale Road to thank them in person.
The 101.5 FM morning show hosts were visibly moved as they hugged Coppers and thanked her for her kind words.
That is an example of the response Wilson has been receiving since 6 a.m. Tuesday when he housed himself in a recreational vehicle near the Walmart entrance — a place he plans to remain until Sunday morning.
He is doing so to raise food and money for the Sheffield food pantry at the Old National Guard Armory.
The nonprofit pantry regularly serves more than 500 people on Wednesdays, although it had a particularly busy Wednesday this week, handing out 601 baskets.
"If you go out there on Wednesday nights, you see cars are wrapped around the corner," Wilson said. "Some wait for hours. I just want us to get the word out about that need and what they do."
The RV has open hatches where people can drop off nonperishable food items for the pantry. They also can bring them into the RV if they wish, or drop by and donate money for the cause. Donations can also be made on 101.5's Facebook page.
Wilson, whose station is among those recently purchased by Singing River Media Group, said he has encountered some warm, emotional moments since Tuesday.
"Everyone has been thanking me for my time and saying someone needs to do this," he said. "People have been crying and giving hugs. This company is really focusing on its community."
Wilson said he is comfortable in his temporary dwelling, although he sometimes gets bored.
"A lot of people have been checking on me, though, and that feels good," he said.
Brown goes to the RV to join Wilson for the morning shows.
"We welcome people to come see us," she said. "This cause is a big deal, because it's a big problem in communities. I love seeing the community come out and support each other.
"We also want to generate community awareness. People need to know there is help," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.