Hundreds of planks have been replaced at the Old Railroad Bridge but volunteers working on the project are sending out a call for additional help.
The nonprofit Old Railroad Bridge Company is seeking volunteers for the effort, which ultimately will replace some 600 boards on the deck of the historic structure this week.
The work, which started Tuesday, involves taking up old boards and replacing them with new ones, said Tim Wagnon, one of the volunteers involved in the effort.
Initially, workers hoped to have the project completed today, but Wagnon said Wednesday that it could continue into Friday morning.
He said anybody who wants to volunteer may show up throughout the day. They start work at 7:30 a.m.
"Just come along and bring a pair of gloves," Wagnon said. "We'll find something for everybody to do. With more people, if somebody gets tired, we'll have somebody to give them a break."
He said about 18-20 volunteers worked Wednesday.
The agency depends on grants and donations to pay for materials. Last year, 288 boards were replaced. There are approximately 2,400 boards along the path of the bridge.
The bridge is safe, but the boards are aging so Old Railroad Bridge volunteers are replacing them as they get funds.
The bridge, which is located on the oldest bridge site in Alabama, was built in the late 1800s. It once completely spanned the Tennessee River from Colbert County to Lauderdale County and was last used for automobile transportation in 1939 and for train traffic in 1988.
Trains crossed the upper deck of the bridge, while the lower section was available for pedestrian crossing. Today, the lower section is a popular spot for the public to walk across and shoot photos. The upper section is closed to the public.
A donation box at the bridge's entrance is available for contributions. In addition, you can send a donation to ORBC, P.O. Box 727, Florence, AL 35630. The group's PayPal account is available at OldRailroadBridge.com.
