Rain is expected to move into the Shoals area around 3 p.m. today followed by a blast of cold air which could lead to a few flurries after 1 a.m. Friday.
top story
Rain showers, cold air moving into Shoals area today
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Dr. Terry Tinsley
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student
- James Calvin 'J.C.' Kimbrough
- Larry Hammond
- Shoals' first New Year's baby born at NAMC
- Birmingham mayor released after COVID-19 treatment
- Steelworkers, Constellium hold discussions with mediator on Friday
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- America got an early Christmas gift (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97 (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.