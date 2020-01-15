Some rain was expected overnight and a bit could fall Friday night into Saturday morning, but it appears heavy rainfall is done for a while, according to forecasters.
However, this week also may be the end of a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, said Andy Kula, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Another dousing of rainfall occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning, producing 1.7 inches at the Tennessee Valley Authority Reservation in Muscle Shoals, Kula said.
That brought some flooding, but most of it had subsided by the afternoon.
"There were a few spots in and around the Shoals that received over 2 inches," Kula said. "Some areas had less, some had more."
The weather service canceled a flash flood watch by 11:18 a.m. Tuesday.
Kula said up to one-fourth of an inch of rainfall was expected overnight into this morning.
"We are not expecting major flood problems from that rain," he said. "Obviously, if we get any rain at this point it could pond on the road, but we're not expecting major issues with that."
Going into Tuesday, the Shoals had received 5.97 inches of rainfall in January, according to weather service data. The normal for the entire month is 4.61 inches.
The area already was 6.37 inches above normal for the combined months of October, November and December, according to the data.
Kula said another rain chance occurs Friday night.
"Again, we're not looking at really heavy rains, although you can't rule out locally heavy downpours," he said. "Then that should be the end of the rain for a while."
Temperatures have been 9.8 degrees above normal on average in January, according to the weather service. Tuesday's high was 64 degrees, which is 14 degrees above normal for that date.
However, Kula added, "Winter is coming back."
Highs Sunday will only be in the 40s with lows Sunday night in the 20s.
"It looks like a colder weather pattern next week," Kula said. "We're not looking at any wintry precipitation as of yet. At this point it looks dry and cold."
