Already swamped by a barrage of rainfall in recent weeks, the Shoals finds itself in the midst of another rainy week.
In fact, rain chances are in the forecast every day through Saturday.
"We just can't get rid of that stuff," said Robert Boyd, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The overnight forecast called for about three-fourths of an inch of rainfall to have fallen by this morning, and rain chances today are up to 80% with amounts ranging between one-tenth to one-fourth of an inch.
Rain chances are 90% tonight and 80% Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the weather service.
Thursday is expected to provide a bit of reprieve with rain chances only at 20%, but chances increase to 40% Friday, 70% Friday night and 60% Saturday.
Unseasonably warm temperatures have accompanied this wet stretch and that will continue, the forecast states.
Today's high will be near 67 degrees with Wednesday's hitting 73, Thursday's reaching 59, Friday's reaching 64 and Saturday's hitting near 60.
The average temperature this month has been 50.7 degrees, which is 9.7 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.
Rainfall amounts this month have totaled 5.88 inches. That includes 3.17 inches that fell during a flood-drenched Saturday, weather service data indicates. The normal amount for the entire month of January is 4.11 inches.
It appears things will clear out Sunday as more seasonal temperatures come in and break up this spring-like trend. Sunday's high will be in the mid-40s, the forecast states.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said he is keeping an eye on river levels.
The Tennessee River at Florence was near the 17-foot mark Monday, according to weather service data. Action Stage is 16 feet and flood stage is 18 feet.
Rainfall is expected throughout the Tennessee Valley Authority area, and TVA operators are trying to minimize or avoid any flooding throughout its system.
Grabryan recommends staying off the water during this span.
"We're a day or so out from seeing how that's (rising water levels) going to go," Grabryan said Monday. "But still with all the debris in these creeks and tributaries, a lot of those trees floating in the water can be just below the surface and if you hit one it's going to be a bad day."
He said drivers should be aware that any heavy rainfall could cause flooding that could cover roads quickly, especially as saturated as the land already is from previous rain.
