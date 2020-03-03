Rain is in the forecast through Thursday but only 1 to 1.5 inches are expected to fall locally, forecasters said Monday.
Following potentially strong to severe storms that were forecast overnight Monday, the forecast lightens to showers and isolated storms today with additional rounds of light to moderate rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Rain chances are 50% today, 30% tonight, 40% Wednesday and 70% Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the weather service.
The Thursday rainfall mainly is forecast before noon. After that, there is no rain forecast through the weekend.
That could provide an opportunity for some much-needed drying in the Shoals.
During a briefing with local emergency management officials Monday, weather service meteorologist Katie Magee provided the good news that the flooding potential this week does not appear as serious as initially thought.
"It's worth noting that the threat for flooding has diminished for later this week," Magee said.
That would be a needed break in the Shoals, which received 10.73 inches of rain in February, according to weather service data. That is 6.07 inches above normal for the month.
The result was flooding at numerous locations, including the Tennessee River at Florence, which crested at 25.49, marking the ninth-highest total ever recorded, according to the data. Flood stage is 18 feet.
The river had reached 28.99 inches in February 2019, which was the third-highest total, the data shows. That crest included a heavy rainfall that flooded many residences in Muscle Shoals and other areas.
The rainfall total for 2020 through February was 20.17 inches, which actually was more than the total of 18.98 inches for the first two months of 2019, according to the data.
