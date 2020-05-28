The Shoals received heavy rainfall and even some rumbling of thunder throughout the day Wednesday, and rain chances continue today and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances are 60% today, 30% tonight and 40% Friday, according to the forecast.
After that, however, rain moves out of the forecast for the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s expected, forecasters said.
Those highs move into the upper 80s to near 90 by Tuesday.
Wednesday's rainfall pushed the Shoals past 40 inches for the year, according to weather service data. The normal for the entire year is 53.2 inches.
