FLORENCE — The 18th annual Rally at the River motorcycle ride benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with registration at McFarland Park.
The cost is $20, payable on site.
Music at the park begins at 10 a.m. featuring Dennis Odem, Dixie Mafia, Southern Breeze, Travis Wammack and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.