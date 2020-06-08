FLORENCE — A downtown rally Sunday included numerous powerful speeches but it was 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence that seemed to speak loudest.
Protesters silently knelt and sat in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse to symbolize the amount of time George Floyd was under an officer's knee in Minneapolis when he was killed on May 25.
The only sound was from one of the organizers who recited words such as "I can't breathe" Floyd said during that time.
Protesters marched to the courthouse after hearing speeches in front of the Florence Post Office. The crowd at the post office numbered well into the hundreds at the start of the noon event and continued to swell.
"Black people are angry and we are tired," University of North Alabama student Megan Britnell told the crowd. "We are tired and frustrated ... and we have had enough. We are sick and tired of living in fear."
Many people held "Black lives matter" signs.
"I've heard people say all lives matter," Britnell said. "But all lives cannot matter until black lives do."
Dana Renae said she was pleased by the turnout.
"We wanted to have something that shows the community we're not trying to fight against each other," Renae said. "We're trying to fight against racism, police brutality and hate. We deserve to live in American and not be afraid just because our skin is dark."
She sent a call out to the public.
"If you see someone being mistreated because of their skin, or because they're gay or trans, speak up for them," Renae said.
Many people in the crowd were white, and the speakers challenged them to have "white-to-white" conversations about racism, particularly with those who make racist comments.
Rebecca Malone, a Deshler High School graduate and Mississippi State University student, said she refuses to be called a victim.
"I could tell you about all the times people have tried to warp me into being a victim, but I'm not a victim," Malone said. "The moment we say or believe that we are victims, they win. We are not victims. We are survivors. I choose to look evil in the face and say 'no more.' To the wicked oppressors out there — you know who you are — you cannot win."
Gina Jones pointed out this is an election year and said the voting booth is a means to let your voice be heard.
"Your vote is important," Jones said. "Our forefathers fought and died for our right to vote, and you need to exercise that right."
Tia Nall said Floyd's death was "the last straw for me." She has been disappointed that many churches are not taking a stand against racism.
"In the last two weeks I've been angry and frustrated with the body of Christ for their silence," Nall said. "I don't understand how they can be excited about politics, but silent about the injustice of racism for the past 400 years.
"What I am really asking is for the church to respond, to use the authority that God has given you. I've heard preachers say, "pray for our country." Do you realize that you are the answer to the prayer that you are praying right now?"
Rogersville resident Kasmine Roach said she sees a movement to end racism and will not allow that to end until it is achieved.
"We're going to burn down white supremacy," Roach said. "I hear a change calling in the atmosphere. America, your states were never united, but things are about to change."
