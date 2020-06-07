FLORENCE — Hundreds of people chanted "take it down" Saturday while surrounding the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
The crowd filled the front of the courthouse and spilled over into a part of Court Street that police had closed to traffic for the event.
They were vocal, diverse, enthusiastic and peaceful, all united in the proposal from "Project Say Something" to move the monument to the Soldier's Rest area of the Florence City Cemetery.
Many carried signs with messages, including "A symbol of injustice does not belong in the house of justice," "Not my monument" and "Black lives matter."
Camille Bennett, founder and executive director of "Project Say Something," said the monument is a reminder of slavery.
"Black bodies were sold right here," she said. "We've had to live with this memory of the black Holocaust. We are no longer asking. We are demanding justice."
Bennett said the speech that was made during the monument's dedication in 1903 is evidence of its meaning.
"They said that negros were the mongrel race," she said.
Bennett pointed out the statue was moved back to the courthouse in the 1960s during the height of the civil rights movement.
"It was put there to intimidate," she said.
The Rev. Wesley Thompson told the crowd he was impressed by the group's size and enthusiasm but cautioned them not to let that burn out.
"Don't do this just for the moment," Thompson said. "This is a marathon."
The Rev. Trevor Crenshaw quoted the Rev. Martin Luther King: "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
"We're not here to hate anyone or perpetuate violence of any manner," Crenshaw said.
He said he would like officials to come up with a fitting monument in front of the courthouse.
"Move this monument and replace it with something that reflects this community," Crenshaw said.
He said the time to move the monument is past due, and quoted civil rights heroine Fannie Lou Hamer: "I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired."
Vicki Goldston said there is a call for change these days and taking down the monument would be a step in that direction.
"I'll be so happy not to have to look at it anymore," Goldston said.
The crowd was a mixture of races and ages and had a strong air of unity to it.
Ken Johnson said he also was there because of recent events, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
"Because of things that have been happening in the nation and the world, I felt moved to come out here," Johnson said.
He said he was pleased the event was peaceful.
"That's what it's all about, is loving everybody," he said.
At only 10 years old, Judah Shukla also wanted to attend, so he and his family showed up.
"We just have seen the racism going on and wanted to do something," he said.
His father, Neel Shukla, said in addition to a call to move the monument, this was about a show of love for one another.
"Ultimately, we want to reach out to people who are hurting right now," he said.
---
Sheffield rally
A separate rally occurred in Sheffield on Saturday evening with some 70 people attending an event on Montgomery Avenue. It also was peaceful and was a vigil to pray for the end to racism.
Musician Will McFarlane spoke about the early days of the legendary Muscle Shoals music heritage, which has a history of white and black musicians working together.
"A major portion of recordings here were black and white," McFarlane said.
The Rev. Jerry Reeves said the peaceful and loving spirit of the crowd is an example of God's love.
"Let us remember that God loves us and we all need to love one another," Reeves said. "We hope that what has happened here today will result in better lives and better relationships."
