LEIGHTON — Organizers said the 33rd annual Recall LaGrange event, scheduled for May 2, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
LaGrange Park Director Louise Lenz, who organizes the annual attraction atop LaGrange Mountain, said she'd been tracking the spread of the COVID-19 virus since she first learned of cases in China.
The weekend event draws hundreds, if not thousands, of people for activities such as Civil War re-enactments and encampments, spinning groups with members coming from as far away as Georgia, and vendors selling food and crafts.
Lenz said the park gates are locked, as are facilities on that part of the property, including restrooms and the newly refurbished observatory.
"We're still having families drive up there and walk around on the property there by the cemetery," Lenz said.
"We're fine with that as long as we don't have groups gathering. It's beautiful there and so historic. It makes a nice outing for families in these times."
