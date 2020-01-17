FLORENCE — Although his health steadily is improving, James Hicks uses a walker to get around these days.
For Hicks, the walker is a reminder of a serious April car wreck that hospitalized him for months and has him still fighting its impact.
"I'm learning to walk again," he said.
On Thursday, Hicks left an East Mobile Street building with a new coat laying across the walker. He is among those benefiting from a United Way of the Shoals event that provided 100 coats free to the public.
"It means a lot of me," Hicks said. "The only coat I had was in the car when I had my wreck. I thank God for this."
Kerry Del Pizzo, United Way Community Impact and Communications director, said a local company provided the coats. She said company officials have asked the agency to hold off for now on revealing its identity.
"The company called us and said they did a coat drive," Del Pizzo said. "It's so heartwarming."
She said Billy Reid provided the 116 E. Mobile St. space and coat racks for Thursday's even. Walking into the building felt like walking into a store.
"We wanted it to be like a shopping experience instead of a giveaway," Del Pizzo said.
She said the timing is good with a cold front approaching next week.
"They're really excited about getting these coats," Del Pizzo said. "The forecast has been clear about temperatures dropping."
Debra Ledger was among those picking out a coat.
"For somebody on disability it means a lot," Ledger said. "The costs of coats has gotten ridiculous."
Del Pizzo said the United Way receives a great deal of support from companies and individual residents who have specific skills.
"A lot of companies are ready, willing and able to give, and we're looking for the needs," she said. "We hope to be doing more things like this.
"I've sent an email to agencies asking what their Top 5 needs are," Del Pizzo said. "It might be funding, supplies or anything that requires sweat equity."
