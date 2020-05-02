FLORENCE — Reclaimed Spirit owner Stacey Hamner was among those in the retail sector re-opening on Friday.
Gov. Kay Ivey's order for retail re-opening went into effect Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hamner said she's been freshening up her shop, located on the Stricklin Hotel property behind Big Bad Breakfast, for several days prior to reopening Friday.
The store specializes in home decor, gifts, art and specialty toiletries.
"The time we were closed was a lot of work, but I'm grateful we could transition more things to our website," she said. "I'm a very small business and do a lot of it myself so it's been time consuming. But now, we've re-merchandised the store with a lot of new items and just freshened it up."
And top on the priority list, she said, was cleaning.
"We've cleaned and sanitized and cleaned some more," she said. "We're still doing curbside pickup with people shopping social media and picking it up here. We also ship to a lot of people who stay in the Stricklin or Gunrunner. They often want to order the toiletries we provide or other items."
Hamner said her 'lifestyle store' has an eight-customer maximum under the state's current guidelines.
"It allows plenty of room to socially distance and move around in what's a relatively small space anyway," she said. "I'm just thankful to be back."
The store is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
