SHEFFIELD — The King died 42 years ago today, and a record shop is holding a weekend-long event to commemorate the music legend.
The Muscle Shoals Record Shop, which is at Montgomery Avenue and Shop Pike, just south of the railroad crossing, is hosting Elvis Tribute Weekend today through Sunday, owner David Hulsey said.
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, and Memphis traditionally has a week-long tribute weekend, Hulsey said. He said he decided to have one in Sheffield, since Elvis had made a number of appearances here.
"We're playing all-Elvis music," Hulsey said. "We have tapes of interviews with Elvis and may even have some videos. We have every or practically every Elvis record ever made, and you can come in, chat about Elvis and request one you want us to play."
The record shop is within a half mile of a train stop Elvis made on July 4, 1956, Hulsey said. He said Elvis didn't stop to perform on that day, instead stopping to grab a bite to eat on the way to Memphis. A photographer chronicled that train journey, and Hulsey has a copy of the Sheffield photo.
Admission is free and the business has extended hours for the weekend, including 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
