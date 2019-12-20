FLORENCE — Officials with the Salvation Army are worried over this year's Red Kettle collections, saying the agency's single largest fundraiser is significantly lagging.
With only three full days of collections left, the kettles, which are located in front of various Shoals area businesses, are nearly $40,000 shy of their $150,000 goal, according to Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel.
"Last year alone, we served over 15,000 meals and our shelter is open 365 days a year, so there's a great deal of expense associated with those and many other services we offer," Deuel said.
"We truly depend on these contributions for all phases of our (social services) operation. We desperately need people to come out and contribute over the next three and a half days of our collection."
