FLORENCE — The move to remote-only instruction is not expected to have a negative impact on the University of North Alabama's summer enrollment.
Ross Alexander, UNA's vice president for Academic Affairs and provost, said Tuesday most of the summer coursework has been conducted online for years.
"Before the crisis, nearly 80% of all summer courses were scheduled to be online," Alexander said. "Students have increasingly demonstrated their demand for more, not fewer, online offerings in the summer because of the flexibility it affords."
Summer registration begins April 8, he said.
In summer 2019, a record 3,363 UNA students took at least one summer course, said Amber Paulk, director of Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects and chairwoman of the Department of Sociology and Family Studies.
"Summer enrollment has grown steadily and consistently over the past five years," Paulk said. "Increasingly, students are taking advantage of summer courses to accelerate their paths to graduation."
Some 25% of UNA students are online only with most being at the graduate level, officials said.
Paulk said faculty members reach out to students to make sure they have online access that accommodates their needs for class.
Professors said things are going well in online instruction thus far.
"Even faculty that have never taught in this format have pulled up their boot straps and gotten to work to make it all happen," said Lee Renfroe, interim chairwoman of the Department of Kinesiology.
"There really is no other approach when something as unforeseen as this occurs," Renfroe said. "Most of the faculty I have communicated with understand the complexity of the current environment, and did what had to be done. Thankfully, the two technology supports on campus have been phenomenal."
Paulk said it is inspiring to watch colleagues make the adjustments.
"Faculty have really banded together to help one another by sharing resources for online instruction, as well as ideas about how to provide support for our students during this time," she said. "In many ways, it has provided us with an opportunity to see how strong we are as a community."
