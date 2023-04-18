FLORENCE — Officials in Lauderdale and Colbert counties are seeking avenues for financial relief for uninsured or underinsured victims of the recent severe weather activity, and there already is one resource for Lauderdale.
Lauderdale County's contiguous location with Tennessee qualifies residents, businesses and organizations in the county to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration loans for relief from storm damage in Tennessee, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
"We're the only county in Alabama that's got that right now," Grabryan said. "We're contiguous to Wayne County. That's why they included us down here. I was very thankful that we got that."
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith toured damage last Friday with SBA and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials. He said those agencies could become funding sources for his county.
Smith said there is a chance Colbert could be included in the SBA Tennessee relief funds since it is so close to Tennessee and adjacent to Lauderdale. It also is possible Alabama could become the beneficiary of an SBA designation similar to that of Tennessee.
Grabryan said he also is lobbying for Lauderdale to receive FEMA relief for individual assistance.
"We've got so many people who are hurting out there, we really need individual assistance," he said.
The EMA officials are providing information to authorities.
"They'll look at what we sent in and, hopefully, we'll have enough for the county to be qualified for individual assistance, and then, hopefully, the state will have enough to qualify," Grabryan said. "We need folks who have legitimately uninsured or underinsured damage. That's the whole thing the individual assistance is designed to capture."
Smith and Grabryan said they hope to hear answers as early as next week.
The SBA Tennessee declaration that Lauderdale is part of is for storms that occurred March 31 through April 1, according to a fact sheet provided by the administration. The application deadlines are June 6 for physical damage loans for individuals, businesses and organizations. The deadline is Jan. 8 for economic injury loans for businesses and organizations.
The SBA fact sheet states by law interest rates on loans depend on whether each applicant has credit available elsewhere.
"An applicant does not have Credit Available Elsewhere when SBA determines the applicant does not have sufficient funds or other resources, or the ability to borrow from non-government sources, to provide for its own disaster recovery," the sheet states. "An applicant, which SBA determines to have the ability to provide for his or her own recovery is deemed to have Credit Available Elsewhere."
All rates are fixed.
Home loans for repair and replacement have a limit of $200,000 for real estate and $40,000 for personal property.
SBA business loans have a $2 million limit for businesses and $2 million for economic injury.
The rates for those with no credit available elsewhere are 2.375% for home loans and nonprofit organizations and 4% for business loans.
Rates for those with credit available elsewhere are 4.75% for home loans, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations and 8% for business loans.
Rates for economic injury loans, which only are for those with no credit available elsewhere, are 4% for businesses and small agricultural cooperatives and 2.375% for nonprofit groups.
The SBA loans still may be used if you relocate, the administration said.
"The amount of the relocation loan depends on whether you relocate voluntarily or involuntarily," the fact sheet reads. "If you are interested in relocation, an SBA representative can provide you with more details on your specific situation."
