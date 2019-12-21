Colbert and Lauderdale residents have 10 days remaining to pay property taxes without penalty, revenue commission officials say.
Payments made after Dec. 31 in Colbert County will include an extra $5 fee, plus 1% of the total tax amount owed.
If still not paid by the end of January, the fee for February is $5 plus 2% of the tax amount.
Beginning in March additional measures are taken for unpaid taxes.
In Lauderdale County, the late fee for paying property taxes after Dec. 31 is $25, plus 1% of the tax amount in January, and $25 plus 2% of the tax amount in February.
Colbert County Revenue Commissioner Tommy Oswalt said lines to pay taxes may be longer after Christmas, but "it shouldn't be too long of a wait."
Tax exemption cards are also due. Oswalt urged residents to either bring in their signed cards, or get them mailed by the deadline.
Partial exemption is available at age 65, he said, but residents may qualify for homestead exemption.
The Colbert County Courthouse is closed Monday through Wednesday of next week, and closed New Year's Day.
Lauderdale County's courthouse is closed Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and on New Year's Day.
