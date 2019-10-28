FLORENCE — In its 33rd year and despite the intermittent rounds of rain, day one of the Alabama Renaissance Faire did not disappoint.
The Roundtable of volunteers who coordinate the event strive to bring to life and celebrate the 12th through the mid-17th centuries with weekend-long activities that are educational and historically accurate, according to the event's founder and organizer Billy Ray Warren.
Annually held in Wilson Park, with its transformation into Fountain-on-the-Green, the Faire's two days of activities the fourth weekend in October include everything from jousting and jester pranks to the dethroning of the king and queen.
This year, the royal roles are filled by Garrick and Amy Dean, His Majesty King Garrick of the House of Dean and Her Majesty Queen Mab.
Warren said in keeping with the theme of the Faire, with the monarch under a curse which led to the shortened reign to one year, the current king and queen will be deposed today at 3 p.m. at which time their demise will be learned, as a new King and Queen are named.
Warren said education has been the key component of the Faire from its beginning with activities in place that encourage student involvement.
The Renaissance period – the rebirth of learning – ties in to various curriculum areas through the month of October, Warren said, as students learn of Florence's name connection with Florence, Italy, where the historical Renaissance began.
There is an art contest for elementary age students with era appropriate entries, a sonnet-writing contest for older students and chess tournaments held at all grade levels in area schools. Winners of the tournaments compete in playoffs at the Faire.
Those championship chess tournaments were underway by 10 a.m. at the Southhall-Moore home across from the Faire venue.
With entertainment performances by jugglers, dancers, sword fighters, musicians and magicians, the Faire also offers many handmade crafts and goods. Period food is available throughout the park as well.
New to the entertainment lineup this year is the Crossjacks Band of Knoxville.
Also new to the Faire is Rocket City HEMA, a fencing group from Huntsville's Historical European Martial Arts School.
Walker Skaggs, who operates the school, said the group performing at this weekend's fair has been together for about three years and studies various pre-20th century fencing techniques such as Scottish back sword.
The group performs throughout the Southeast at festivals and competitions.
Skaggs said the group's main goal is to dispel myths and reconnect people to a revered sport with deep historical meaning.
"It's something that a lot of people don't know much about and we try to look at it, and deliver our performances, through that historical mindset. And for us, the body control it teaches is amazing and it's great for fitness."
Faire-goer Jennifer Maddux said she jumped at the chance to dress as Lady Macbeth, adding that neither she, nor her family, were deterred by the rain.
"We didn't really have a lot of rain before early afternoon, just mainly some overcast skies," she said, adding that the weather actually set the mood for the Faire quite nicely.
"We just love this event and nothing, especially a little rain, would keep us away."
The Alabama Renaissance Faire continues today at 1 p.m. with the crowing of the new king and queen at 3 p.m.
