FLORENCE — A series of three Sunday afternoon lectures are planned this month, starting this Sunday, officials said.
All take place at 2 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library. Admission is free.
The lectures are sponsored by the Roundtable of the Alabama Renaissance Faire.
Sunday's lecture kicks off the series with "Henry V: From Agincourt to Shakespeare," by John Givens, officials said.
The discussion includes Henry V's victory over the French at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, and the king's and battle's interpretation by William Shakespeare. It will include a series of monologues from Shakespeare's play, "Henry V".
On Oct. 13, Ben Lowe, University of North Alabama history professor, presents "A Most Noble Dwelling." That includes UNA's "Domus Romana" project, which focuses on Roman and Medieval ruins of Mdina, which is on the Mediterranean Sea island of Malta.
On Oct. 20, UNA English professor Carl Franks presents "The Green Man: Development of a Mythological Archetype."
That examines the Medieval Green Man motif and traces its development from pagan mystery religions to Medieval Christian European legends.
The Alabama Renaissance Faire is Oct. 26-27 at Wilson Park.
