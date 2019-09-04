FLORENCE — The public has the opportunity to hear from experts Thursday during the Shoals Renewable Energy Symposium.
The free event is from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 401 N. Pine St., said Nancy Muse, who is helping coordinate the event.
It is hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Shoals and University of North Alabama Center for Sustainability and Energy Alabama, Huntsville.
"We have a prestigious, diverse lineup of speakers who will share a wealth of information that is most timely in an age where the need for a transition to a renewable energy economy is vital to the health of the planet now and for the future generations," Muse said.
"We have the potential to create many new jobs with the growth of clean, renewable energy implementation. Farmers may be especially interested to know there is a talk just about solar use in farming."
The schedule for the event includes the following:
10:30 a.m. — sign-in.
10:50 a.m. — welcome by Nancy Gonce, president of the League of Women Voters Shoals, and Ross C. Alexander, UNA vice president for Academic Affairs and provost.
11 a.m. — "Energy Efficiency in Alabama," by Karl Frost, Energy Efficiency Unit chief of the Energy Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
Noon — "UNA's Promotion of Sustainability: An Overview," by Brenda Webb, chairwoman of UNA's Physics and Earth Science Department and director of UNA's Center for Sustainability.
1 p.m. — "Building Energy-Conscious Communities in Alabama Through Non-Profit Initiatives," by Ruchi Singhal, director of Facilities and Infrastructure at Cintel Inc. and director, founder and board chairwoman of Nexus Energy Center, Huntsville.
2 p.m. — "Energy Policy for Alabama," Daniel Tait, chief operating officer, Energy Alabama, Huntsville.
3 p.m. — "Managing Your Energy and Carbon Footprint with TVA's EnergyRight," by Frank Rapley senior manager, EnergyRight for the Home, and Bonnie Latta, senior manager, EnergyRight for Business and Industry, Tennessee Valley Authority, Chattanooga.
4 p.m. — "Farmers Going Off Grid In Alabama," by Larry Bradford, co-founder and president Southern Solar Systems, Huntsville.
5:30 p.m. — "Renewable Energy in the Tennessee Valley," by Laura Duncan, manager, Origination and Renewables, TVA.
6:30 p.m. — Closing remarks and discussion.
