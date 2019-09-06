Shoals Renewable Energy Symposium coordinator Nancy Muse chats with guest speaker Frank Rapley from the Tennessee Valley Authority during a break in Thursday's event at the Trinity Episcopal church. Rapley, senior manager for TVA's EnergyRight for the Home initiative, was one of eight presenters for the symposium. Below from left, Laura Duncan, manager, Origination and Renewables for TVA, talks with Michelle Burnstein of the League of Women Voters and Carolyn Watermann. The symposium was hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Shoals and the University of North Alabama Center for Sustainability and Energy Alabama, Huntsville. Muse said the presenters "shared a wealth of information that is most timely in an age where the need for a transition to a renewable energy economy is vital to the health of the planet now and for the future generations." [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]
