Local restaurant owners who opened their dining room doors on Monday say they are proceeding with the caution.
Many Shoals area restaurants have been closed for nearly seven weeks, while others opted to use curbside and takeout services to generate some business.
Under Gov. Kay Ivey's amended "Safer at Home" order issued Friday, restaurant dining rooms were allowed to reopen Monday and operate at half capacity while maintaining CDC-prescribed social distancing guidelines.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant owner Hugo Villagrana said the adjustments required to reopen are challenging.
"We went on and opened for lunch (Monday) and had a good many customers dine in, but it's been crazy with all the adjustments we're having to make," he said. "We can only have about 70 people because of the half capacity limit rule, and we're not going to let anyone wait inside or at the bar."
Villagrana said he removed several tables in preparation for the reopening, putting them in storage for the foreseeable future. The remaining tables were moved around in the dining room to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
Also, the restaurant will now only accommodate parties of six people or less.
La Hacienda's employees are wearing masks and gloves.
"It's a big, crazy adjustment for us," Villagrana said. "I never had a thought that we'd ever be living like this. It's like a movie or something."
He said curbside service for takeouts, which has been well supported so far, will continue at La Hacienda.
In Sheffield, Red Clay Table owner Laquita Logan said her lunch hour Monday continued to be a lot of takeout.
"It was slow in the dining area, but we did have several reservations for 5 p.m. and after," she said.
The trendy downtown restaurant was closed altogether until two weeks ago when its curbside service began with a simpler menu.
That menu, made up primarily of chicken, steak, burgers and salads, makes for quicker preparation times and easier food delivery curbside.
Servers at the restaurant will continue to wear masks and gloves, and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Red Clay Manager Jamie Copeland said she's expecting good crowds this week. "Everyone's tired of being cooped up."
"I think people will still want to get takeout, but there will be some that just want to get out, finally," she said. "We also have patio seating and will be using it more than ever now."
In Tuscumbia, Superhero Chefs owner/chef Darnell Ferguson is taking a more cautious approach.
He said he won't be reopening his dining room right away, but instead will be watching to see how other restaurants are doing and try to learn from them so "there's no trial and error when we reopen."
He's considering an early June reopening of his dining area. Until then, the restaurant will continue offering curbside pickup.
At Tennessee Street Billiards and Grill in Florence, Paul Boyd sat at the end of the restaurant's trademark counter Monday afternoon, but most stools at the counter were empty.
To comply with the state's social distancing guidelines, every other stool has a sign stating customers cannot sit there.
"It's been slow," Boyd said shortly after lunchtime, adding he had expected that. "I figured it would take a while for people to get back to going out."
Boyd said he hopes people will come in and play pool during the evenings.
Chastin Hand, a waitress at Garden Gate Cafe in Muscle Shoals, said the restaurant opened Monday.
"We've separated the tables," Hand said. "We're seating people at every other table."
She said the restaurant now has about 15 tables available for customers. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, tables have been arranged to be 6 feet apart to reflect proper social distancing protocols.
All the servers and cashiers will be wearing protective masks, Hand said.
Garden Gate Cafe closed its dining room in mid-March, she said, but stayed open and sold takeout meals.
The restaurant also has a location in Florence.
Champy's Chicken in Muscle Shoals announced it will be reopening its dining room and patio at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Restaurant employees will be following current health and safety guidelines. Management ask that patrons respect the new guidelines passed down by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Champy's management, according to its Facebook page, has asked customers with a fever, cough or any COVID-19 symptoms to refrain from dining in. The restaurant on Second Street will still offer takeout orders.
The capacity inside will be reduced, and management will not accept groups of six or more. All members of a party must be present to be seated.
Management also requests customers respect employees and their decisions for seating.
Customers waiting on tables may be asked to wait outside the restaurant.
Champy's will be taking a brief hiatus from live music due to reduced capacity levels.
-- TimesDaily staff writers Bernie Delinski and Russ Corey contributed to this report.
