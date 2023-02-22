TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County has picked up three additional members on the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District Board of Directors since several members have announced their intentions to leave the organization.
The coalition was formed in June 2022 to help spur the development of broadband internet service to rural areas in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
The coalition includes representatives from Colbert and Lauderdale counties, the cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, the University of North Alabama, Tuscumbia Utilities and Muscle Shoals Electric Board.
So far, the cities of Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia and the Muscle Shoals Electric Board have voted to leave the coalition.
"We had voted to get out, and [the broadband board] voted [in January] to let us out," Muscle Shoals City Councilman David Moore said. "Then we voted to amended the charter."
The withdrawal of the three entities will result in changes to the board of directors.
The new board makeup, according to the Muscle Shoals resolution, shows the following board member breakdown:
• Lauderdale County — 5 representatives
• Colbert County — 5 representatives
• City of Sheffield — 5 representatives
• City of Florence — 4 representatives
• University of North Alabama — 1 representative
There is also one at-large board member who is elected by the full board to make a 21-person board.
During its Feb. 7 meeting, the Colbert County Commission approved the appointment of John Reese and Jeb Myles to the board, which already includes commission Chairman Tommy Barnes and commissioner Darol Bendall.
The commission has one more appointment to make, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
