So you think pet owners returning to work after post-COVID lockdown will have a howling good time?
Think again. A recent report from Mira-Pet, an oral hygiene technology company for pets, shows one in five Alabama pet owners, of the 3,000 surveyed, fear separation anxiety from their pet when they return to work.
The report goes on to state that many of the pet owners developed strong emotional bonds with their animals during the pandemic-related shutdown. Likewise, pets grew accustomed to owners being home.
Twenty-six percent of the pet owners said they are worried their pet will have separation anxiety when lockdown restrictions are fully lifted and they spend less time at home.
Another 73% of pet owners said their furry friend helped them with their mental health during lockdown, and 38% said they would consider a small pay cut in order to continue working from home after lockdown so their pet wouldn't be lonely.
