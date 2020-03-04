WAFF-48 will be moving frequencies on March 13 and is asking viewers with over-air antennas to rescan their televisions in order to continue watching the station.
The Federal Communications Commission is requiring the station and nearly 1,000 others nationwide to move to new frequencies to make room for wireless internet services.
To rescan on March 13, select "Scan" or "Autotone" on the television or converter box control menu to start the scanning process. Instructions are usually available by pressing the set-up or menu buttons on the remote control.
No new purchase of equipment or services is necessary and those who watch WAFF TV through cable or satellite service do not need to rescan as the service provider will do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.