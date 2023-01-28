TENNESSEE RIVER — Dozens of emergency personnel are dotted along the Tennessee River from TVA's Rockpile boat ramp beyond McFarland Park in Florence today conducting a search and rescue operation for a man who was thrown overboard after the boat he was in struck a bridge piling near the TVA boat ramp.
Rescue personnel searching for missing fisherman
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
