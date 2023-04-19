MUSCLE SHOALS — City police officer Thomas Patterson said Police Chief Clint Reck has never given him grief when he walks into his office to tell him he needs time off to satisfy his obligations to the U.S. Army Reserve.
A four-year veteran of the Police Department, Patterson said he's spent about a year total serving as a lieutenant in the Army Reserve.
Patterson said Reck has always been supportive of his military service and the service of other officers in the department.
He said federal law requires employers to allow workers to take time off for military duty without fear of reprisal.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Patterson, dressed in military fatigues, presented the chief with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.
The ESGR is a Department of Defense (DOD) office established in 1972.
ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
"He's been a 'lead by example' leader," Patterson said of Reck.
He said the past four years with the MSPD has helped him in his career as a law enforcement officer. Patterson said he would work nights at the Police Department and take ROTC classes during the day.
Reck said he is humbled by the award.
"I'm just so proud of our guys and girls that serve our community, much less serve our country," Reck said. "We've got to give them as much respect and honor as we can, and take any of the pressure off of them as they go, take care of their families as they're deployed, anything we can do to help them out, because it's a true honor to have military personnel in our department. They do a great job for our community and for our country.
Reck said he has several military personnel in the department.
"We support them 100% and we appreciate the job they do," the chief said. "Thomas does a great job for us. We're proud of him and all that he's done, and I sure do appreciate that nomination. I appreciate our city and our community for supporting them, too."
