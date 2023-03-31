FLORENCE — Trowbridge's Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop has been around so long, every now and then someone comes into the store with a story about their past experiences with the popular Shoals business, owner Donald E. Trowbridge said.
Trowbridge said the ice cream and sandwich shop was opened by his grandfather, Paul, in 1918, after he passed through the area in 1917 on his way from Texas to a dairy convention in North Carolina. He liked the area so much, he returned.
It was the same year construction commenced on Wilson Dam.
"My grandfather saw the possibilities in this town," Trowbridge said.
On Thursday, Ruth Goodwin Rickard and three of her children visited the shop.
Ruth Rickard's son, Billy Rickard, said his mother wanted to come to Trowbridge's to talk to the owner about their family connections.
Rickard's father, Willie Oliver Goodwin, worked at Trowbridges when he was younger, hand churning ice cream. He also delivered the ice cream on a wagon to downtown businesses.
Her uncle, Homer Gray, worked for Paul Trowbridge, who founded Dixie Dairy after turning the ice cream and sandwich shop over to his parents.
Dixie Dairy provided milk and cream to Trowbridge's.
"They provided the base for the ice cream," Trowbridge said.
Billy Rickard said his mother was very excited about meeting with Trowbridge, but apparently suffered what he descried as a mini-stroke or "transient ischemic attack" early Thursday.
He said she still wanted to meet to with Trowbridge.
Rickard had to help his mother recall what she wanted to share with Trowbridge, who showed her a black and white photo that included Homer Gray.
Rickard's father, who was known as "Popsie," used to deliver Trowbridge's ice cream to businesses in downtown Florence, Billy Rickard said.
He said Trowbridge's grandmother once told Willie Goodwin that he should open a business since he had "three or four children and another on the way."
Goodwin opened Goodwin's Grocery in east Florence.
Home Gray, Billy Rickard said, moved to Texas and started a chicken farm. He said Gray never returned to the Shoals.
Ruth Rickard said she enjoyed coming to Trowbridge's in her youth.
"I did for a long time," she said.
Her children, Debbie Dowdy and Beth Rickard, and daughter-in-law Donna Rickard all recalled visiting the Shoals landmark.
"I appreciate you coming down here and sharing your story," Trowbridge said.
He said every now and then he'll get a visitor who has some connection with the store. However, he said the primary employees were members of the Rickard family.
The story of Trowbridge's, according to a brief history printed on the back of the menu, said Paul Trowbridge made ice cream in the back of the store and sold it out front at the fountain.
When Donald S. Trowbridge took over, he grew tired of making ice cream and contracted with the Midwest Ice Cream Company, who agreed to make Trowbridge's ice cream based on Paul Trowbridge's recipes.
"I don't remember churning ice cream," said Trowbridge, who made ice cream there as a teenager.
