FLORENCE — A fire broke out Friday in a room at Glenwood Center and some residents and workers were treated for smoke inhalation but nobody was injured, authorities said.
Florence Fire Rescue received an automatic alarm notification at 9:35 a.m., Chief Tim Anerton said.
"Shortly afterward, the alarm company reported both a smoke alarm and water flow alarm, which is an indicator that this is not a false alarm," he said.
In addition, a staff member from the nursing home made sure the fire alarm was pulled and called 911 and confirmed there was a fire and that smoke and flames were visible in the room, he said.
Three residents and six staff members were treated, mostly for smoke inhalation, and another resident was treated for a medical event unrelated to the fire, Anerton said.
He said the cause has not been determined.
"The state fire marshal is on site assisting our investigator to look into the cause and origin," Anerton said.
He said approximately 24 people were evacuated as a precaution. There were two residents in the room where the fire occurred but staff members were able to get to them and get them out.
"I can't say enough about our guys and our response and work on the scene, as well as the ambulance service," Anerton said. "They were very spot on, as were the actions of the staff, particularly the staff member who did great by getting someone to a pull station and dialing her cellphone. This could have been chaotic but was not."
He said the fire suppression system and fire doors at the facility operated as they should.
