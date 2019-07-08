FLORENCE — The historic Karsner-Kennedy House on Pine Street downtown is set for a restoration of its side porch and front entryway.
The City Council last week approved a $14,075 contract with Raney Construction Co. for the work.
Benjamin F. and Sarah Carter Karsner built the home from 1828-1831, according to a marker outside the house. Benjamin Karsner was a justice of the peace, tax assessor and commission merchant.
The house is a two-story federal-style cottage that was remodeled in the early 1970s.
Following the original owner's deaths, the Karsner family sold the house to Mary Fannie Hudson and it became residential rental property. George W. Carroll bought it in 1907, and a few years later it became the property of his daughter, Bertha Carroll, and her husband, Oscar Y. Kennedy.
The lot and house were sold to the Florence Housing Authority in 1971 as a part of a downtown urban renewal project, according to the marker.
Today, it is the home of the Downtown Florence Alliance.
