FLORENCE — During a recent tour of Veterans Park, city officials walked to the refurbished tennis courts, checked out some new playground equipment, and later looked out at the freshly cleared view of the Tennessee River.
"What I like about this the most is this park is maintaining exactly what it was made to be — a community park," said District 3 City Councilman David Bradley, whose district includes Veterans Park. "This is the vision of the people of District 3. I've always been against putting band-aids on bullet wounds, and it sounds like we're doing complete surgery on it. I'm really pleased with it. I can't believe it has happened so fast."
Mayor Steve Holt said the path to the river view is being cleared of "long-hanging branches, roots and holes."
"Now you can walk right down, fish and enjoy a billion-dollar view," Holt said. "The more you bring the park back, the more you realize this is a family oriented, community based park."
Plans call for placing grass seedlings in that area this autumn, said Todd Nix, community services director for Florence.
The work is part of Phase I of the park's refurbishment, Nix said. Some $280,000 has gone toward the project, which includes the tennis courts, fencing, restroom repairs, playground, shelters, lighting and baseball field, as well as clearing work to provide a better access to and view of the river.
"It's going to be spectacular because of the views that are opening up," he said.
Due to the ongoing work, there are areas of the park where brush is being deposited before being removed.
"One thing I try to remind people of is when you get any kind of construction work it's going to start out looking rough," Nix said. "There is a lot of limb clearing and removal."
Parks and Recreation Department Director Tina Kitchens said the Veterans Park tennis courts work is part of an overall court enhancement effort.
Kitchens said the upper tennis courts at Cox Creek Park are completed and the park's lower courts are next in line. The Royal Avenue courts are scheduled for work after that.
Nix said Phase II plans are in the works for Veterans Park.
"We are working on changing some of the landscaping in there," he said. "We hope to get some paving done in there."
Lighting and another playground also are part of those plans, Nix said. That playground will be across from the tennis courts.
"We don't know of the cost yet for that phase," he said. "We are asking for some quotes. Playgrounds and paving especially are high-dollar items."
