FLORENCE — Lauderdale County deputy Randal McCrary mainly stared ahead as the video played out in the courtroom Tuesday.
Seated in the witness stand, McCrary occasionally looked at the screen to his right for a few moments while the Feb. 3, 2016, video from his body camera captured the moment he was shot in the abdomen while inside a Ridge Avenue residence.
Seated on the other side of the courtroom, Timothy Vincent Murphy, accused of attempted murder in the shooting, looked intently at the screen for a while, then mainly looked down and away.
This was the second time the men have watched the replay of the incident in a courtroom. In 2017, Murphy was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 99 years.
However, the Alabama Court of Appeals reversed that ruling in 2018, stating that a request by Murphy's attorney for a second evaluation by a defense expert should have been granted. That brought the need for a retrial.
Murphy had pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect in that initial trial. A forensic psychiatrist interviewed Murphy and determined he was mentally fit for trial.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly played the video during Tuesday's testimony from McCrary. McCrary and three deputies were trying to serve Murphy with mental commitment papers at the time of the shooting. Murphy was shot during the exchange of gunfire with McCrary.
Tuesday was the first day of testimony in the retrial, which is on the third floor of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
During a break in the trial, Connolly said it is upsetting that those involved must go through this a second time.
"It reopens the whole thing again," he said. "It's traumatic for everybody involved."
