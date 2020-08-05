TUSCUMBIA — The Tuscumbia City Council this week heard its first reading of the city's revamped sign ordinance, stating that LED reader boards won't be approved for use within the historic district.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the issue came up last fall. The council hired an outside law firm, Parker Poe of North Carolina, which specializes in first amendment rights regarding historic district signage, to assure the city was in compliance.
Underwood said some wording was changed in the sign ordinance, which still states that the LED reader board signs with scrolling words are not allowed.
The signs are allowed elsewhere in the city.
The historic district covers most of downtown Tuscumbia, north to the Commons.
"We took this step with the ordinance to make sure we are in compliance with First Amendment rights regarding this, but we also wanted to make sure that the district keeps its historic appearance," Underwood said.
City officials said the language in the ordinance was confusing and needed to be clarified.
The amended ordinance will allow Helen Keller Public Library to continue using its LED reader board, the only one that was in question of being in violation.
The library was allowed to build the sign, just feet inside the historic district boundaries, based on language in the old ordinance that the council deemed unclear.
City attorney Hal Hughston III said the decision to have an outside firm look at the ordinance was made after a Supreme Court decision, Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, which raised compliance questions.
In other action on Monday the council:
• Approved the submission of a second demolition Community Development Block Grant that, if accepted, will cover 90% of the demolition of blighted homes.
The $400,000 grant includes a city match of $28,000. It would allow the demotion of an identified 23 properties.
Underwood said those property owners have signed the documentation allowing the demolitions. The property owners will retain ownership.
The grant application deadline is Aug. 15. If approved, Underwood said the project could get underway in late fall.
