MUSCLE SHOALS — Lifelong Muscle Shoals resident Rita Nelson wants to bring her nearly 24 years of financial consulting experience and her passion for service to the Place 1 seat on the City Council.
Municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 25.
Nelson, 62, is retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority as a financial consultant and cost control specialist. She is currently a licensed real estate agent.
Her civic involvement includes being the former secretary to the Muscle Shoals Planning Board, a member of the city's Parks and Recreation Board, and a member of the Muscle Shoals Civil Service Board serving two terms as chairwoman.
Nelson said her desire to serve her community is coupled with her belief that financial responsibility is paramount to the success of the city.
"I can provide sound responsibility for the taxpayers of our city and bring integrity and honesty to the position," she said.
"I would always act on behalf of residents and businesses, and part of that process is to recruit new business and manufacturing and encourage small business.
"I'll promote unity and city cleanliness, and I want to see an increase in family events offered, which includes partnering with our various city departments and businesses."
She said her career of being financially responsible for budgets of 29 TVA hydro plants and a pumped storage facility has prepared her to be a good steward of city resources.
"I love my hometown and I've worked in various capacities with the different departments of the city, so I realize how important financial responsibility is," Nelson said, adding that responsibility includes making much-needed improvements in some of the older structures like schools.
"You can only put Band-Aids on (problems) for so long," she said. "We need five- and 10-year plans for the future outlook of the city, and some of our school buildings are most in need of improvements."
If elected, Nelson will be the first female to serve on the Muscle Shoals City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.