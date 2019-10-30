SHEFFIELD — The Shoals Area Music Teacher's Forum will host its annual piano recital at the Ritz Theater at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Performing will be 48 of the Shoals area's young pianists.
The event is free to the public.
The Shoals Area Music Teacher's Forum is the local affiliate of the Alabama Music Teacher's Association and Music Teacher's National Association.
Organizers Libby Counts and Elena Sandrell said in a news release that the annual event never fails to "delight audiences with the musical talents of the area's most advancing young pianists."
Sponsors of the event are Alabama Music and Counts Brothers Music.
