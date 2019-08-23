SHEFFIELD — Authorities have called off the search for a man who reportedly went into the Tennessee River from the Sheffield Riverfront Park boat ramp at approximately 3 a.m.
Emergency Management Agency Director Michael David Smith said searchers ended the search around mid-afternoon due to an approaching strong storm. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m.
Smith said Sheffield police have told rescue workers they do not plan to resume the search unless additional information prompts them to do so, because there is doubt as to whether a drowning occurred.
A man's driver's license was found at the ramp area but it was not connected to the incident.
"From what I understand, they located the guy whose license they found," Smith said. "He was at work. That brought some uncertainty as to whether there is anyone out there. For now, they won't resume the search unless some other information comes up."
