The Tennessee River at Florence is expected to fall below flood level today, just as additional rain hits the Shoals.
The river should dip beneath the 18-foot flood line at approximately 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
The river rose above flood stage Monday morning and crested at 21.49 feet Wednesday.
This is the third time this year that the river has flooded. The Shoals has received 33.69 inches of rainfall in 2020, according to the weather service.
After an 80% rain chance Friday night, the forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain tonight, 90% on Sunday and 70% Sunday night, according to the weather service.
Another round of rainfall is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather service's Hazardous Weather Outlook calls for "scattered to numerous thunderstorms" Sunday and Sunday night.
"Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds, although a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out," the outlook states. "Locally, heavy rainfall is possible in any stronger thunderstorms that may result in minor rises on area rivers and streams."
