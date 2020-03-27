A wringing-wet year continues for the Shoals with the Tennessee River at Florence again above flood stage, and some eastern Colbert County roads impassable.
The river crested at 22 feet Thursday. It's expected to slowly drop throughout the weekend but remain above the 18-foot flood stage during that span, according to data from the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
A flood warning at the river continues until 8:34 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service.
"We expect it to stay up a little while," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "The rain we're getting over the weekend won't help things. People really need to stay off the river and the creeks through this."
The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Saturday and 90% Saturday night before returning to sunny skies Sunday.
Rain chances return Monday night with a 60% chance, following by a 70% chance Tuesday and 40% chance Tuesday night.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said continued flooding issues are at Sixth Street near North American Lighting, Sixth and Fennel Road, Marthalar Lane north of the railroad tracks, Crockett Lane and Cassie Davis Street.
"It is the same spots that have been a problem since February," Smith said.
He cautions that barricades have been set up at those locations for a reason.
"Don't move the barricades; don't drive around them; and don't drive through any flooded water whether it's barricaded or not," Smith said.
"It only take a few inches of water to wash a car off the road. As the saying goes, 'Turn around, don't drown.'"
The Shoals has received 27.67 inches of rainfall this year, which is 14.41 inches above normal for this time of year, according to the weather service.
