The Riverbend Prevention Department is hosting an art contest, "A World Without Drugs" for children, ages 3-17.
The contest is open to all children in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties with a 2 p.m. July 12 deadline.
Contest director Robyn Russell said the contest is designed to,"Help children understand their role as good citizens and what it means to help reduce and prevent prescription drug misuse, use and abuse while providing them the opportunity to promote a drug free community."
Young participants ages 3-6 may participate in a coloring sheet division while older students will participate in the art contest with drop-off locations at Riverbend Center for Mental Health and Florence, Killen, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Russellville, and Helen Keller public libraries.
Participants may choose their own art medium and abide by the "A World Without Drugs" theme.
Ribbons will be awards for first through third places in each age division: 7-9, 10-12 and 13-17. Art must be on white paper or poster board no smaller than 13x20 inches and no larger than 22x28 inches. Winning artwork may be featured on promotional materials and/or social media.
