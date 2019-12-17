FLORENCE — Students at Riverhill School are going "wild" over animals these days.
The students have worked as teams to create shoebox habitats showcasing their chosen animals.
First and second graders chose a book, video and three facts to share about their animal.
Third through sixth graders created 3-D models in TinkerCad and 2-D models in Google drawing. Fourth graders also created Lego models of bats.
Third- through sixth-grade students also showcased their posters depicting animal scientist careers.
The students displayed their work this week for other students and parents.
