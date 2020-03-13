GREENHILL — Tyler Malone had that moment of enlightenment everyone experiences with adulthood.
Malone and fellow Rogers High School seniors went through a life budgeting course this week that included mock occupations and corresponding paychecks.
However, taxes and other items removed chunks of those incomes.
"I was like, 'Wow, so this is how it is," Malone said.
Rogers economics and government teacher Shannon Clemmons and Lauderdale County Schools Career Coach Brandi Walton organized the three-day project, which included mock purchases of homes and vehicles, as well as mock interviews.
Each student was assigned a career that they selected from a drawing. They then used the incomes of those occupations to make purchasing decisions.
"We told them very soon you will be in that adulting stage that most of you are excited about, but it comes with challenges," Walton said.
As part of it, Steve Shelton with RE/MAX Tri-State led the students instructions through the home-buying process.
Thursday's session focused on buying a vehicle and Long-Lewis employees helped the students.
"If they can't show you what you're going to pay before you get to the finance office, that's a red flag," Paige Martin said.
Martin added a piece of advice that covers all financing.
"You have to have credit," she said. "When you get credit, protect it."
They also recommended researching ahead of time for the type of vehicle the students want and calculate what they can afford.
Hayden Clemmons, who drew interior designer as an occupation, said they had a budget calculator that reduced their income due to taxes, and included additional costs for vehicles and homes due to taxes.
Shelby Phillips, whose mock occupation was a daycare employee, said the lessons helped them understand the importance of not overspending.
"It let us see how it is and helped us stay in our budget," Phillips said. "That way you won't go in the hole."
Ally Brewer, whose occupation was military recruiter, said she appreciated the dealership workers for being frank with them.
"They helped us learn how to not get played by a car dealer who might take advantage of our age," Brewer said.
Malone, whose job was a nursing home activity director, said this week's sessions enlightened the students "instead of throwing us blind into the dark."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.