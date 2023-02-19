FLORENCE — A man has been indicted on a sexual abuse charge after a woman came forward with allegations about abuse from her childhood more than two decades ago.
Derrick Doyce Richardson, 44, of Rogersville, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.
Richardson's indictment states he subjected a female to sexual contact when she was less than 12 years old. He was released on $15,000 bond with the condition that he does not have direct or indirect contact with the victim.
Angie Hamilton, Lauderdale County chief assistant district attorney, said the victim was about 7 or 8 when the incident occurred between Oct. 1, 1997, and Jan. 1, 1998.
"It was a delayed disclosure from a family member of his from when she was a little girl," Hamilton said. "There is no statute of limitations on a violent sexual crime against a child."
Hamilton said they have had cases in the past involving an adult who has come forward with information about childhood abuse.
"We've had several of these," she said. "When they're children they are confused and don't know how to tell people, and sometimes when they become adults they can reach out."
She said anytime someone comes forward, authorities take the accusation seriously and investigate to see if it can be corroborated.
Hamilton said being abused can be confusing to a child and they may not understand at the time that someone is taking advantage of them.
"There's confusion," she said. "We think of all this stuff as scary, but people who abuse children don't try to scare them. They try to act like their friend, so they don't always understand."
Hamilton pointed out services such as One Place of the Shoals is available for victims, even if the victims don't want to pursue a criminal case.
"There is counseling available, too, for people who may not want to prosecute but can still come forward through One Place of the Shoals or law enforcement and we can reach out and offer the help they might need," she said.
"Anybody is always welcome to One Place of the Shoals. People do not have to prosecute to get the resources One Place offers."
