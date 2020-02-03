SHEFFIELD — Internationally acclaimed actor and goodwill cultural ambassador Ronald Rand will perform a one-man show Feb. 29 at the Ritz Theater studio.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Rand's solo play, "Let It Be Art," is his transformational performance as Harold Clurman, one of America's greatest directors and an influential author.
Rand has performed around the world and has appeared in more than 200 films. He is founder and publisher of "The Soul of the American Actor" newspaper, and the best-selling author of two highly acclaimed books, according to a news release about his show.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at ritztheater.ticketleap.com/letitbeart, or by calling 256-383-0533.
The event is hosted by the Tennessee Valley Art Association.
