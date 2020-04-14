BARTON — A small section of the Essity plant caved in during Sunday's heavy rainfall and strong storms, but nobody was there at the time and there were no injuries.
The area that was impacted mainly was the administrative portion, although some water got into the converting area. Production is continuing as normal, officials said.
Bryan Dyar, human resources manager at the plant in the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park, said he does not know whether the abundance of rainfall caused it to occur.
"It happened during the storm outbreak," Dyar said. "Structural engineers will assess what the level of damage is to it. Nobody was in that area at the time, thankfully."
He said they have made temporary arrangements for the employees who work in that area, as well as adjustments to the entrances, since that is the entrance some workers use.
Dyar said after the incident, numerous employees arrived at the plant to assist in the cleanup. He said it took about 4 to 5 hours to get things in order.
"We had multiple employees help out," he said. "We all worked through the night because of the water. Our employees were right there with us, pushing water and vacuuming water. That touched my heart."
The weekend timing of the event was critical, since nobody was in there when it occurred.
"The administration building houses all of our support personnel, which mainly is on day shift," Dyar said. "The main thing is nobody was injured."
Officially, 3.64 inches of rain fell Sunday in the Shoals, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. For the year, the Shoals has received 33.69 inches of rainfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.