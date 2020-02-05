FLORENCE — Room at the Table has filed an appeal against the city of Florence's decision to deny the permits they need to operate at a Wood Avenue location.
The appeal, filed in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, also asks the court for a broad review of the city's zoning ordinance to see if there is anywhere the agency can operate in the city.
The filing is listed as an appeal and complaint with Room in the Inn Shoals Inc. listed as the plaintiff, and the city of Florence and city's Board of Zoning Adjustment as defendants.
Program Director Krista Manchester said Tuesday that city leaders have told her there is no precedent for allowing an agency such as Room at the Table to have a permanent location.
"If that really is true, and we don't have any kind of precedent set in our legal or zoning code for private citizens to serve private citizens without interference from the government, that's an issue," she said.
"Somebody has to speak up," Manchester said. "The stigma of poverty should not have to sting even more by our own local government saying, 'Not in our backyard.'"
Room in the Inn oversees the Room at the Table program.
Manchester said Trinity Episcopal Church is allowing the program to operate at the church on Mondays and Thursdays, starting Feb. 13.
Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and meals will start being served at 5:30 p.m., Manchester said.
"They have graciously allowed us to do this and we are very grateful," she said.
Florence attorneys Nathan Ryan and Jeff Austin submitted the complaint on behalf of Room at the Table.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment in January upheld the city's denial of a certificate of occupancy for Room at the Table.
The organization had been operating at 1206 N. Wood Ave., but the Building Department told the organization it cannot be at the location because it does not meet the definition of an event center in the city's zoning ordinance.
The zoning adjustment board voted 4-1 to uphold the decision, with member John Van Sandt making the only opposing vote. Chairman Ry Griffin told representatives of the group they could appeal to Circuit Court.
Room at the Table officials had pointed out during the January hearing that they use the location as an event center. They said the location had been used as one in the past.
Manchester told the board the building's location is a key to the program's success because it is within 5 miles of the vast majority of people who use the service, and many walk to it.
She said only 11% of those the organization serves are homeless. Many live at Courtview Towers and Magnolia Gardens, or are University of North Alabama students.
She added that the facility had been used during the day by various groups, including Downtown Florence Alliance, and the meals were only served starting at 5:30 p.m., and by 7 p.m. everyone was gone.
Room at the Table Scheduling Coordinator Emily Rhodes said 3,305 people and more than 100 groups have volunteered for the organization, which was feeding an average of 130 people daily.
During the Board of Zoning Adjustments meeting, a speaker presented a petition with 7,741 signatures supporting Room at the Table.
While most people spoke on behalf of Room at the Table during the hearing, a few opposed the organization being located at the Wood Avenue building.
City Council President Dick Jordan said several business owners in the North Florence Business District that includes North Wood Avenue asked him to share their concerns. Jordan said zoning regulations are designed to separate uses that are considered incompatible.
