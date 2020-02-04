FLORENCE — Officials with Room at the Table are appealing the city of Florence's decision that they cannot operate at a Wood Avenue location.
The appeal, filed in Lauderdale County Circuit Court, also asks the court to review the city's zoning ordinance to see if there is anywhere the agency can operate in the city.
The filing is listed as an appeal and complaint, with Room in the Inn Shoals Inc. listed as the plaintiff, and the city of Florence and city's Board of Zoning Adjustment as defendants.
Room in the Inn oversees the Room at the Table program.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment in January upheld the city's denial of a certificate of occupancy for Room at the Table.
The organization had been operating at 1206 N. Wood Ave. but Building Department officials told the organization it cannot be at the location because it does not meet the definition of an event center in the city's zoning ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.