FLORENCE — The roundabout is fully open, but that doesn't mean construction around it is completed.
The project, which partially opened in August, opened at all access points this week at the intersection at Huntsville Road and Royal Avenue in the Sweetwater Business District.
Traffic has flowed smoothly thus far and the overall vision of upgrades at the district is taking form.
City Engineer Bill Batson said the contractor plans to continue sidewalk work on Huntsville Road and continue installing decorative streetlights. Batson said he believes much of that would take place over the next two weekends in an effort to minimize weekday interference in the business district.
The streets, themselves, will have a final round of paving.
"They will mill up some asphalt to the north and south on Royal Avenue and also mill it up to the east along Huntsville Road," Batson said. "Then they'll come back with the final wearing surface and striping. They should be able to keep things open while doing that."
Georgia Avenue, just north of the roundabout, will be a one-day street from St. Clair Street to Georgia, Batson said. He said where Georgia comes out is an area on Royal Avenue near the roundabout that could cause traffic to sandwich between Royal and Huntsville Road.
"There's not a whole lot of room and not a whole lot of traffic, so a decision was made that the best thing to do was make it one way so there would be no traffic entering the roundabout at that point," Batson said.
Mayor Steve Holt said the paving work likely would take a day or two, but he is unsure when the entire streetscape project will be ready. He did not rule out completion by the end of the month.
He said traffic thus far has negotiated the roundabout well. The only issue has been an 18-wheeler that became stuck when its back wheels dug into landscaping when the vehicle turned sharply. Any damage from that appears to have been repaired.
"I'm really pleased with the way it's turning out," Holt said. "I'm pleased with how the community is navigating it like it's always been there. People need to remember to slow down when going through there."
The project has been ongoing for approximately a year, with multitudes of rainfall and some unexpected underground piping often bogging down the effort.
